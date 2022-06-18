Discretionary power of BDA not absolute: HC

The High Court has said that the discretionary power vested with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is also required to be exercised in a proper and required manner and that the discretion is not absolute. Justice Suraj Govindaraj said this while quashing the allotment of two plots carved out of a civic amenity site at Sarakki 2nd Phase in JP Nagar.

The petitioner Innisfree House School is running a school with about 850 students in the CA site that was allotted to it in 1990. The school had applied for and requested for allotment of the adjoining site since the same has already been put to use as a playground.

The BDA, however, allotted a plot to Aa Na Kru Prathishtana in 2013 and another plot to Akshara Cultural and Educational Society in 2014. The school challenged this allotment.

As per the BDA resolution, 36 applications were received in respect to these two plots. However, the resolution neither indicated the name of those applicants nor the purpose for which the applications have been filed, let alone the consideration of the parameters fixed under Rule 7 of the Rules of 1989, the court observed. The court said Rule 7 of BDA (Allotment of Civic Amenity Sites) Rules, 1989 was not considered in the case on hand.

“The discretionary power vested with the BDA is also required to be exercised in a proper and required manner and the said discretion is not absolute. The BDA being a statutory authority is required to discharge its functions within the parameters fixed by the statute and the rules. The comparative analysis of all applications is required to be made in terms of Rule 7 to arrive at who best deserves to be allotted the said civic amenity site. Such an analysis would establish the application of mind as also the transparency in the process. Instead of doing so, it appears that the BDA has chosen who is to be allotted with the civic amenity site and considered the application filed, which is not permissible,” it said.

School’s requirement

The court said that the need of the petitioner school is for expansion and use as a playground, which is of utmost importance and requirement for the students. “The BDA ought to have taken this factor into consideration and aided the functioning of an already existing and running school rather than allotting the land to a new applicant. It is rather shocking that the BDA has not even bothered to consider the requirement of the school and its children, which is paramount,” the court said.

The court directed the BDA to consider all applications afresh in accordance with the rules, which would include Rule 7 within a period of three months.

The court also said that in the event plot being allotted to the petitioner, the BDA shall endeavor to allot a similarly situated plot to the other two allottees.