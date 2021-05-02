Display bed status, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar tells hospitals

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Saturday issued a notification mandating private hospitals to display the bed status and set up help desks, warning them of “punishment” if they did not.

“Some patients are unable to get beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP,” Kumar stated. “Therefore, it is mandatory that all hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act display at the reception counter bed allocation display board.”

The display should have the hospital’s name, the total number of beds and the number of beds allocated for Covid-19 patients referred by the BBMP.

“The above data must corroborate with the data of the central bed allocation system of BBMP,” Kumar stated.