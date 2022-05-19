Distress calls flooded BBMP, Bescom helplines

As rains flooded houses and overturned trees, helplines of the BBMP and Bescom were inundated with complaints.

The Bescom helpline alone received 13,734 complaints, of which 13,165 were related to power outage.

Calls to the BBMP helpline more than tripled from an average of 150 to nearly 500 on the day of the deluge.

“Usually, the calls are related to damaged streetlights and irregular garbage collection. However, on Tuesday night, we received nearly 450 to 500 calls specifically on rain-related problems,” a BBMP official explained.

Most of the calls concerned waterlogging of roads and flooding of houses. “We also received 37 complaints regarding trees getting uprooted and branches falling over. Our teams were deputed to clear these areas at the earliest,” a BBMP official said.

Majority of the calls came from the Mahadevapura Zone, followed by East, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli zones. “Though the South Zone also received heavy rains, the number of complaints were relatively low,” the official said.