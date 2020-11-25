DK Shivakumar appears before CBI officials for interrogation

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar appeared before CBI officers for interrogation in their office in Ganganagar on Bellary Road Wednesday at around 3.50 pm in connection with the case of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore.

Before visiting the CBI office, speaking to media persons DK Shivakumar said that he is not the only one who had made property, "I will cooperate with the investigating officers as I did with the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials," he said.

According to sources, Shivakumar on returning from Hyderabad Wednesday morning visited the residence of his brother DK Suresh, member of parliament, in Sadashivanagar located close to his residence and had a discussion about the case with his legal advisors, auditors and others. Later he attended the wedding function of a family close to him in Rajarajeshwarinagar. Then he came back to his house and had lunch with the family members before heading to the CBI office.

On November 19, the CBI officials had issued summons to DK Shivakumar to appear for questioning on November 23. On the same day, he was busy with elder daughter's engagement. Responding to the summons on November 20, Shivakumar had written to CBI officials requesting them to allow him to appear before them on November 25, as he will be on a trip to Basavakalyan region and Maski in Raichur district. Accordingly the officials had asked him to appear around 4 pm Wednesday.

The CBI officials had registered a case of DA against Shivakumar and conducted raids at his residence and 13 other places of his family members and aides on October 5. The city police have tightened the security in front of CBI office by deploying RT Nagar and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) officers.