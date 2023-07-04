DKS discusses delimitation, BBMP to have 225-250 wards

DKS discusses delimitation, BBMP likely to have 225-250 wards

The Congress government wants to redraw the ward boundaries since it is unhappy with the exercise carried out by the previous BJP dispensation.

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 03:20 ist
BBMP Office. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday held a meeting with senior BBMP officials over ward delimitation.

With the high court giving 12 weeks to wrap up the delimitation exercise, Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, gathered feedback from the Congress MLAs.

The Congress government wants to redraw the ward boundaries since it is unhappy with the exercise carried out by the previous BJP dispensation. The total wards are unlikely to remain at 243 as decided by the BJP government and might be anything between 225 to 250, it is learnt.   

Also Read | 'Let's restructure BBMP. India will call it the Bengaluru model'

Restructuring BBMP

Besides ward delimitation, the meeting also discussed restructuring the BBMP, which may take place parallelly, but it is unlikely before the BBMP polls likely in December.

Former chief secretary B S Patil and former BBMP commissioner Siddaiah, who are members of the restructuring committee, made presentations before the deputy chief minister explaining their plans.

Tunnel roads

Representatives of AECON, a multinational engineering firm, made a presentation on tunnel roads at the meeting. It is learnt that Shivakumar promised to hold a detailed meeting with the firm once again. Initial discussions reveal that the government is keen on building long tunnel roads on a few chosen stretches.

Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda and Zameer Ahmed Khan were present at the meeting.

