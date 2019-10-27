DKS rally cripples traffic on airport road

Traffic on Ballari Road, which was crawling with weekend travellers, was paralysed for more than two hours as a sea of Congress workers came to the airport to welcome D K Shivakumar, who landed in the city after his release from jail.

As the open vehicle carrying the Congress leader moved slowly, over 500 vehicles spent nearly an hour to reach nearby Chikkajala. Traffic came to a grinding halt at Hebbal though Shivakumar had got into a car.

Commuters vented their ire on social media, with many questioning the need to hold such a rallies in public and suggesting that a place like Palace Grounds should have been used for such celebrations.

Others advised Congress leaders to show responsibility. Replying to a tweet by a Congress spokesperson, Rakesh Malhotra wrote, “1000’s are suffering @BLRAirport. While we understand your exuberance, at the least a 133-year-old party could have managed this better.”

Meanwhile, an ambulance carrying a patient was stuck in the jam for nearly 15 minutes.

The traffic police had a hard time clearing the way for the vehicle. To a question on whether the police had given permission for the rally, DCP Northeast Bheemashankar Guled said, “We had orally given permission for the procession on the request from Shivakumar’s followers.”