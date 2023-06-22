DKS tightens oversight: Palike payments halted for review

A majority of the civic works taken up by the BBMP is expected to be on hold longer than expected, as the state government suspects large-scale irregularities.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that payments will only be released after meticulous double checking of cost estimates and work quality.

Over the past year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received a grant of over Rs 10,000 crore for various projects, including roads, stormwater drains, and waste management. However, the civic body has only achieved around 30 per cent physical progress so far, with many projects still under construction.

Referring to the Rs 123-crore scam uncovered by the Lokayukta probe in RR Nagar, Shivakumar stressed on the need to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinise all BBMP and BDA projects. “Payments will not be released until I am satisfied with the work. Estimates will be rechecked," he told reporters.

The Bengaluru Development Minister insisted that no political pressure will work. “As a state Congress president, I had warned contractors not to participate in tenders six months ahead of the code of conduct,” he said. “Some are trying to lay a trap, but we have taken a stand as a government not to release payments without thorough scrutiny.”

The Deputy Chief Minister did not respond to questions on the BBMP elections, while also failing to give a straight answer on the government not acting against officials who issued occupancy certificates for buildings blocking rajakaluves.

Web portal for suggestions

On Wednesday, Shivakumar launched a web portal (www.brandbengaluru.karnataka. gov.in) for citizens to submit suggestions regarding Bengaluru's development. Citizens can also share their opinions, comments, and suggestions via WhatsApp on 9480685700. The survey will conclude on June 30.

“I had one round of discussion with citizens who have contributed to the growth of Bengaluru and the state. I plan to hold a meeting with the traffic police and retired government servants, too. A similar meeting will also be scheduled with reputed contractors like L&T, who have built infrastructure in different cities,” Shivakumar said.

Since assuming office, Shivakumar met with MLAs, MPs, and former mayors, receiving suggestions such as building flyovers and tunnel roads to ease traffic congestion. However, a section strongly opposed such infrastructure and called for the expansion of public transportation facilities instead.