Do not finalise any tenders: BBMP chief

As the new government assumes power in the state, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued a cautionary directive on Thursday, urging his subordinates to refrain from finalising any tenders for a few days.

Additionally, Girinath reminded the officers about the booklet containing work orders that were issued prior to the announcement of the election code of conduct. This booklet was shared with the Chief Electoral Office (CEO).

Read | Bengaluru: Tight security measures in place for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony

As per the circular released by the BBMP boss, chief engineers have been instructed not to proceed with any work orders, even if they have received approval from the government. The circular explicitly states that "no tender shall be finalised or letter of acceptance (LAO) be given".

The message has also been conveyed to the executive engineers of the BBMP. This is noteworthy since the procedures related to the implementation of a grant worth over Rs 10,000 crore, announced by the state government last year, are at various stages.

Some of these projects are still in the tender process, while others are currently in progress or nearing completion.