Doctor injects half the prescribed vaccine, sells other half for money

A doctor, arrested for illegally selling vaccines meant to be administered for free to the public, had only injected half of the prescribed dose to the free recipients to double her illegal sales.

Dr Pushpita, who resides in Annapurneshwari Nagar police limits, had been deployed at the Manjunath Nagar primary healthcare centre near Basaveshwaranagar. Police arrested her and her associate Prema for taking the free vials from the PHC and injecting it on patients at Prema’s house for Rs 400 per person. “She administered the vaccine to 400 people,” an investigating officer said.

Read | Karnataka reports less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths

“There are differences in the number of doses taken from the hospital and the number of recipients of the vaccine at the hospital and those sold by the doctor," he said.

“During questioning, she confessed to administering only half of the prescribed dosage for free to the patients and she saved the other half to be given to patients for money.”