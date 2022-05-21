Doddabettahalli land is not a waterbody: BDA

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the withdrawal of Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) notification on the change of land use from water body to residential use, the BDA has written to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) explaining the four-acre and two guntas of land in Doddabettahalli at Yelahanka was originally an ‘abandoned story quarry’.

The notification, which currently stands withdrawn, had attracted public outcry.

“The quarry pit was wrongly classified as a water body in the revised master plan of 2015. The private firm had challenged the cartographic error in the court and received an order which was in its favour. As a protocol, we had issued a notification and sought objections from the public,” Dhanjanjay Reddy, BDA town planning member, told DH. “The revenue department too had certified that the quarry pit was not a water body.”

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda spoke in support of his subordinate, saying the four acre and two guntas of land was not a water body.

“We have submitted an explanatory note to the Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

According to officials, the revenue department had auctioned a 4.2-acre plot to a builder in 2008.

“The reality firm Umrah Developers sold the plot to another builder in 2016. Since the quarry pit was classified as a water body in the 2015 RMP, the builder went to the court. The court had directed us to use the cartographic error provision to change land use,” Bangalore Development Authority officials said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was not convinced by these answers.

“The notification allowing construction of housing layout on lake bed has been cancelled. There is no question of sanctioning any layouts on lands notified as lake beds,” the chief minister said on Friday.

He had also instructed BDA commissioner to take action on officers responsible for issuing such a notification. So far, no action has been taken against any official.