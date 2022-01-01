Domestic help found dead in B'luru employer’s bathroom

Domestic help found dead in employer’s bathroom in Bengaluru

Police found the girl hanging from the ventilation grill

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 01 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 03:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old domestic help at a software engineer’s house in in Bellandur was found mysteriously dead in the bathroom on Saturday morning.

Kavita, a resident of Jakkasandra, was worked as a domestic help at the house of Vivek Krishnan for a few months and was staying there. Besides maintaining the house, Kavita was also taking care of Krishnan’s child.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Krishnan alerted the police about her death. Police found the girl hanging from the ventilation grill. After attending to some household chores in the morning, Kavita entered the bathroom for a shower and allegedly killed herself.

Kavita’s family in Jakkasandra has accused Krishnan of harassment. A senior police official from the Bellandur station said they have undertaken a case and are sending the teenager’s body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

“We will take action based on the doctor's post-mortem report,” the officer said, assuring that police will verify if the girl was harassed physically or mentally at her workplace.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

domestic help
Bengaluru
Suicide
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 