Domestic help found dead in employer’s bathroom in Bengaluru

An 18-year-old domestic help at a software engineer’s house in in Bellandur was found mysteriously dead in the bathroom on Saturday morning.

Kavita, a resident of Jakkasandra, was worked as a domestic help at the house of Vivek Krishnan for a few months and was staying there. Besides maintaining the house, Kavita was also taking care of Krishnan’s child.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Krishnan alerted the police about her death. Police found the girl hanging from the ventilation grill. After attending to some household chores in the morning, Kavita entered the bathroom for a shower and allegedly killed herself.

Kavita’s family in Jakkasandra has accused Krishnan of harassment. A senior police official from the Bellandur station said they have undertaken a case and are sending the teenager’s body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

“We will take action based on the doctor's post-mortem report,” the officer said, assuring that police will verify if the girl was harassed physically or mentally at her workplace.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: