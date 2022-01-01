Domestic help found dead in B'luru employer’s residence

Domestic help found dead in employer’s residence in Bengaluru

While the police found the body hanging from a ventilation grille, the woman's family alleged harassment by the employer

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 01 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 12:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old domestic help employed by a software engineer in Bellandur was found dead at her workplace on Saturday morning, with the cause unascertained, the police said.

The help, a resident of Jakkasandra, stayed at the house as she helped take care of her employer's child, besides performing domestic chores.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the engineer alerted the police about her death, following which the police found the woman hanging from a ventilation grille. After attending to household chores in the morning, the help entered the bathroom for a shower and allegedly killed herself, the police said.

However, the woman's family accused the employer of harassment. A senior police official from the Bellandur station said they have registered a case and that the cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy.

“We will take action based on the doctor's post-mortem examination report,” the officer said, assuring that police will verify if the girl was harassed physically or mentally at her workplace.

