Domestic workers plan protest in Bengaluru

There are an estimated 10 lakh domestic workers in Karnataka and about six lakh in Bengaluru alone.

Despite the large number, no formal survey has been undertaken by the central government or the state, said Geeta Menon, co-founder of Stree Jagruthi Samiti, who along with Socratus and Flourishing Bengaluru Collective, is organising the Domestic Workers Unions Action Forum in Bengaluru on June 16 to mark International Domestic Workers’ Day.

Geeta said an informal study has revealed that the domestic work sector has emerged as the largest urban employment for women workers, but it is still at the bottom of the work hierarchy. “These workers are a part of the informal economy as contract workers or workers in the unorganised sector, where they are underpaid and exploited,” said Geeta.

She said domestic workers make a significant contribution to the GDP. “There is no established legislative framework, policies, or mechanisms to address their grievances. The forum is being organised to insist the ratification of legislation to recognise domestic workers, and ensure minimum wages and other welfare schemes”.