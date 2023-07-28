Don’t depute teachers for poll duties: School edu dept

Don’t depute teachers for poll duties: School edu dept urges BBMP  

In a letter to the Special Commissioner (Elections), BBMP, the commissioner quoted the Supreme Court directions

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2023, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 01:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The commissioner of the Department of School Education has urged the BBMP not to depute their teachers for revision of electoral rolls and other such work.

In a letter to the Special Commissioner (Elections), BBMP, the commissioner quoted the Supreme Court directions in the past, restricting deputation of teachers to such work.

"We have fixed 244 working days considering the public holidays, Dasara and summer vacation; 64 days have been set aside for conducting extra-curricular activities, examinations, and evaluation works. But deputing them for election-related work is disturbing the schedule and affecting the quality of teaching, too. Hence, we request you not to depute teachers to such works," read the circular.

