Don’t panic, says Yediyurappa, allays fears over masks

Allaying fears over the coronavirus outbreak and the severe shortage of masks in the market, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday clarified that there was ‘no need to wear masks’.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting with health department officials, Yediyurappa said, “Wearing masks must not become a fashion. It must not create panic. There is no need to wear masks. Instead, one can avoid spreading of Covid-19 by maintaining personal hygiene.”

Commenting on the shortage of masks in the face of high demand, Yediyurappa said, “An unnecessary demand has been created for masks due to panic. Maintaining a distance from those who cough or have cold and fever besides washing hands regularly with sanitisers would be of great help.”

He added, “Use the Indian namaste instead of the handshake.”

He said that so far, 64,343 passengers had been screened at Bengaluru International Airport and 25,440 at Mangaluru International Airport. Some, 5,368 passengers were screened at Mangaluru and Karwar seaports, the chief minister added.