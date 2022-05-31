Don't build additional skywalks, Doreswamy tells Karnataka government

In a strongly worded letter to the government, Prof M R Doreswamy, former advisor to the Government of Karnataka on Educational Reforms, has urged the government to drop the plan to construct an additional 40 skywalks in the city.

He explains, in the letter, that the construction of these skywalks would be a waste of the taxpayers' money because the existing ones are not being used, besides they are poorly maintained.

Citing the example of the skywalk near the BBMP office, Doreswamy said the skywalk is not being used at all.

"Earlier, when skywalks were built, a few of us suggested having escalators because it would prompt people to use them. This is just one part. The other reason why more skywalks are unnecessary is because of the exorbitant costs involved in procuring steel that is required for its construction.

"Authorities must be diligent in using the taxpayers' money and instead use it to asphalt roads and provide a proper drainage system. There is no justification to spending money on building skywalks," Doreswamy stated in the letter.

He urged the government to use the money in providing good pedestrian paths and other civic amenities that would be useful for citizens.