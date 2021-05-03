Don't want another Chamarajanagar episode: Two Bengaluru hospitals issue oxygen SOS, say supply will run out in a few minutes

As hospitals across the nation struggle to secure oxygen, two hospitals in Bengaluru — Medax Hospital in RT Nagar and Rajarajeshwari Medical College — have said that their oxygen supplies will run out by 5 pm on May 3.
Medax Hospital, in a letter to the family of a patient, asked them to shift the patient to a different hospital due to oxygen crisis.
Read | 24 Covid-19 patients dead after Chamarajanagar hospital runs out of oxygen
A Rajarajeshwari Medical College officer in a video issued an SOS to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and urged him to supply the life-saving gas. He said that 200 patients in the hospital would run out of oxygen by 5 pm and implored him to prevent a Chamarajanagar-like incident — where 24 patients allegedly died due to an oxygen shortage — from repeating.
This is another SOS call for Rajarajeshwari Medical College's 200 patients who will run out of oxygen by 5 pm. This is the second such call after Medax hospital, RR Nagar, put out an SOS for oxygen for 30 of its patients @DeccanHerald @mla_sudhakar @DHFWKA pic.twitter.com/pBwiTg4hci
— Suraksha P (@Suraksha_Pinnu) May 3, 2021
