Don't want another Chamarajanagar episode: Two Bengaluru hospitals issue oxygen SOS, say supply will run out in a few minutes

As hospitals across the nation struggle to secure oxygen, two hospitals in Bengaluru — Medax Hospital in RT Nagar and Rajarajeshwari Medical College — have said that their oxygen supplies will run out by 5 pm on May 3.

Medax Hospital, in a letter to the family of a patient, asked them to shift the patient to a different hospital due to oxygen crisis.

A Rajarajeshwari Medical College officer in a video issued an SOS to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and urged him to supply the life-saving gas. He said that 200 patients in the hospital would run out of oxygen by 5 pm and implored him to prevent a Chamarajanagar-like incident — where 24 patients allegedly died due to an oxygen shortage — from repeating.