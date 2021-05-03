Oxygen will be over in minutes: 2 Bengaluru hospitals

Don't want another Chamarajanagar episode: Two Bengaluru hospitals issue oxygen SOS, say supply will run out in a few minutes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 17:00 ist
Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T

As hospitals across the nation struggle to secure oxygen, two hospitals in Bengaluru — Medax Hospital in RT Nagar and Rajarajeshwari Medical College — have said that their oxygen supplies will run out by 5 pm on May 3.

Medax Hospital, in a letter to the family of a patient, asked them to shift the patient to a different hospital due to oxygen crisis.

A Rajarajeshwari Medical College officer in a video issued an SOS to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and urged him to supply the life-saving gas. He said that 200 patients in the hospital would run out of oxygen by 5 pm and implored him to prevent a Chamarajanagar-like incident — where 24 patients allegedly died due to an oxygen shortage — from repeating.

 

 

