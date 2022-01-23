Dope seizure near CM’s house: No mercy for tainted cops

Intensifying the probe in the drug case reported near the chief minister’s house, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday obtained a body warrant for a drug peddler lodged in prison.

Officials also detained Amjad Khan, an associate of drug peddler Akhil Raj, caught with head constable Shivakumar and constable Santosh Nowkar near Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s RT Nagar home on January 13.

The constables, deployed for security duty at Bommai’s house, were found cooped up in an auto with Raj and possessing about 10 kg of ganja. They were reportedly demanding a bribe to let him go scot-free. Hoysala patrolling police caught the constables after receiving an alert from the control room.

The CCB has secured crucial information from both Raj and Khan and may shortly question the policemen in the case.

Meanwhile, Koramangala police registered a case against the policemen for extorting money from an auto driver but are yet to hand over the case to CCB.

The case was registered on January 19 after city police chief Kamal Pant issued notices to two Deputy Commissioners of Police Srinath Mahadev Joshi (Southeast) and Manjunath Babu (VVIP). The top brass learnt that the policemen faced an earlier allegation of extortion in a drug case.

A senior official who did not wish to be named said he cannot comment on the Koramangala case as it was yet to be handed over to CCB but added that they are seriously investigating the RT Nagar case and would take necessary action.

“Once they finish questioning Raj and Khan, we’ll question the policemen. We’re not going to show them any mercy if they’re found guilty,” the official said.

Shivakumar and Nowkar, posted at the Koramangala police station, are accused of extorting money from one Ilyas, an auto driver from Adugodi. He told the police he was caught on October 25 with a small quantity of ganja that was meant for his private consumption. The drug was enough to fill three cigarettes.

The constables had actually caught Ilyas and a friend named Syed Ali but they let go of Ali and demanded Rs one lakh from Ilyas.

When Ilyas said he did not have so

much money, they took Rs 5,000 and warned him against talking about it to anyone.

Ilyas said he felt encouraged to complain against the arrested cops after learning about the RT Nagar case. His case could be transferred to the CCB in a few days.

