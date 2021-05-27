DPI serves notices on two schools for conducting exams without permission

The state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has served notices to private unaided schools for allegedly conducting classes for the 2021-22 academic year without taking the department’s permission.
The action follows a complaint from the Karnataka Private Schools’ Parents Associations Coordination Committee, which accused nine schools of violating the department’s norms, demanding exorbitant fees in the name of conducting online classes and blocking access to those refusing to pay 100% fees.
The notices have been served to the Sri Chaitanya Techno School, located at Mahalakshmipuram and Rajajinagar. The department has asked the authorities concerned to reply to the notice within three days.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid does not exist, for residents of this city
The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users
Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years
Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'
How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today
Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand
Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group