DPI serves notices on two schools for conducting exams without permission

The department has asked the authorities concerned to reply to the notice within three days

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 03:05 ist
The state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has served notices to private unaided schools for allegedly conducting classes for the 2021-22 academic year without taking the department’s permission.

The action follows a complaint from the Karnataka Private Schools’ Parents Associations Coordination Committee, which accused nine schools of violating the department’s norms, demanding exorbitant fees in the name of conducting online classes and blocking access to those refusing to pay 100% fees.

The notices have been served to the Sri Chaitanya Techno School, located at  Mahalakshmipuram and Rajajinagar. The department has asked the authorities concerned to reply to the notice within three days.

