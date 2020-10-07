Dr Gururaj appointed Nimhans in-charge director

Dr G Gururaj, Senior Professor of Epidemiology, has been appointed the in-charge director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) for a period of three months with effect from October 4 or until a regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an order to this effect on October 3. Nimhans, located on Hosur Road, is an autonomous mental health hospital under the ministry.

Dr B N Gangadhar, Senior Professor of Psychiatry, Nimhans, has been asked to hand over the charge to Dr Gururaj upon completion of his tenure.