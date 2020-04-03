DRDO adapts fire-fighting gear to serve as Anti-COVID prayers

Adapting fire-fighting equipment, the Defence research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed two configurations of sanitising equipment designed to be used for decontamination in ongoing efforts against COVID-19.

The portable Backpack Area Sanitisation Equipment , which was developed by the DRDO’s Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) is designed to be worn as a backpack and spray spraying decontamination solution consisting of one per cent Hypochlorite.

“This system incorporates low pressure twin fluid (air and disinfectant liquid) technology to generate very fine mist. The system is capable of disinfecting upto 300 square metre area,” DRDO said in a statement.

The second system is the “Trolley Mounted Large Area Sanitisation Equipment,” which boasts a higher carrying capacity of decontaminant.

The system uses a low pressure single disinfectant liquid, generating fine mist. It is capable of disinfecting up to a distance of 3,000 square metres. It has a tank capacity of 50 litres and has a throwing distance of 12-15 metres.

The application areas can include hospital reception rooms, doctor chambers, office spaces, corridors, pathways, metro and railway stations and bus stations. The technology is also effective against isolation areas, quarantine centres and high risk residential areas, DRDO added.