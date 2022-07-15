Drinking water issue rocks corporation meeting

The irregular and untimely supply of drinking water rocked the city corporation general body meeting held here on Friday.

Displaying the bottle containing contaminated water, corporator H C Yogish said, “The water supplied by Karnataka Urban Water Supply And Drainage Board is not fit for drinking. But, people are forced to drink this contaminated water. This is what residents of Sheshadripuram ward received in taps on July 14,” he said.

Residents had stopped the car of the district in-charge minister to express their ire. But the elected representatives could not answer them. The 24x7 drinking water scheme, which was supposed to be completed by March, has not been completed yet. Though Rs 98 crore had been released for the work, 40 per cent work has not been completed. But the officials are making false statements that 80 per cent work is completed, he said.

He also alleged that the MLA held a meeting with corporators of BJP and the officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply And Drainage Board recently without informing corporators of Congress and JD(S). “Are we not human beings? With whom should we discuss the problems of wards? The stand of MLA is against the principles of democracy,” he said.

Karnataka Urban Water Supply And Drainage Board Assistant Engineer Ramesh said, the pipe that lifts water got submerged in rainwater and this disrupted the supply of drinking water. Around 13 overhead tanks did not get adequate water. Besides, drinking water pipes had been damaged by the works while implementing development works under the Smart City Mission. “We are repairing them.” Leader of the ruling party in City Corporation S N Channabasappa admitted that there is a drinking water supply issue in the City. “We are chalking out measures to find a permanent solution to this. The MLA has the right to convene a meeting,” he said.

Congress corporator B A Ramesh Hegde said, Shivamogga Smart City Limited managing director must be invited for the meeting as we are unable to respond to people for unscientific works being done under Smart City Mission.

Corporator Lakshmi Shankaranayak said, drinking water is supplied at 12:00 noon in Mandli area. But most residents are daily-wage workers and they are unable to get drinking water as they leave their houses for work at 9:30 am. So, the authorities concerned must supply drinking water before 9:00 am, she said.

Mayor Sunita Annappa, Deputy Mayor Shankar, Commissioner Mayanna Gowda and others were present at the meeting.