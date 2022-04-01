Driver at logistics firm kills himself over 'salary dues'

A truck driver at a logistics company allegedly killed himself, accusing the firm of failing to pay him wages for several months.

Kiran Kumar, 35, working for Tirumala Logistics Services, recorded a video on his phone before the reported suicide on Wednesday night. He claimed the company owed him Rs 30,000 in back wages and asked three of his colleagues to send the money to his bank account within 30 minutes.

If they failed to send the money, he would kill himself and they would see his dead body, he warned.

The video was sent to the trio — Shivu, and Manju and Manu — around 4 pm but none responded. Around 9.30 pm, Kumar was found hanging at his uncle’s house in Sanjeevini Nagar, West Bengaluru.

It has been alleged that the lack of response from the trio and the fact that he didn’t get the money upset Kumar so much that he took his life.

Based on a complaint from Kumar’s sister Jamuna, the Govindarajanagar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under IPC Section 306.

Kumar hailed from Tumakuru and was unmarried. He lived in Bengaluru with his uncle.

What cops will probe

“We will investigate whether the logistics company owed him any wages or he himself had taken a salary advance,” a police officer said.

The company has offices in SR Nagar and KR Puram.