Driver runs over sleeping dog in Bengaluru's Cox Town

In another incident of cruelty to animals, a car driver has run over a sleeping dog in Cox Town, East Bengaluru.

The incident has been caught on camera. The video shows the car running over the dog sleeping on the side of the road. It's not clear when the incident occurred.

The animal's suffering enraged many citizens who demanded the police to take action against the driver.

In late January, an Audi driver ran over dogs sleeping on the side of a street in Jayanagar. Police had arrested Adi Narayana Naidu, the grandson of former MP D K Adikesavulu Naidu.

Check out DH's latest videos: