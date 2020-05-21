Drivers install partitions in cabs to curb coronavirus spread

In a bid to maintain social distancing and hygiene, cabs have decided to place a partition between the driver and passenger seat.

Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association president Radhakrishna Holla said they were inspired by the methods adopted by taxi drivers in Kerala.

"We have held talks with several shops. Installing a partition costs about Rs 5,000. But it can come down by half if there are bulk orders," Holla said.

The transport department is yet to come up with guidelines for taxis. Senior officials in the department said they are aware of the benefits of the partition but have to validate it before issuing an order.

"As of now, we are only advising the drivers to adopt the measure. It should not cost too much, especially at a time when their earning is nil," an official said.

Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said the drivers are worried people may not book cabs even if partitions are placed.

"Besides the partition, we are also planning to install a mechanical disinfectant spraying device in the taxis. The drivers can press a button to disinfect the passenger segment of the car. We hope the government will expedite payment of the Rs 5,000 aid to the drivers so they can afford such devices," he said.