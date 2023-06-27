Drone-based technology to monitor air pollution launched in Bengaluru

A unique project utilising cutting-edge drone-based technology was launched on Tuesday to identify the relative share of different sources of air pollution in major hotspot regions of Bengaluru. The National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), along with the Environment Management Policy Research Institute ( EMPRI), launched the project.

Experts opined that the project will assist Bengaluru in two ways.

“It will aid the development of an air quality early warning system and provide recommendations to authorities like BBMP to prioritise the mitigation planning to eradicate the menace of air pollution,” NIAS said in a statement.

Dr Jagmohan Sharma, Director General, EMPRI, explained that the project promises to develop gridded emissions of fine particulate pollutants in 200 m resolution. “This would be unique and a useful step to micromanage the control measures,” he said.

The project, which will be conducted by close to 50 volunteers, will provide an accurate dataset as compared to previous experiments.

“Emission inventories for Bengaluru have been developed in the past. But they used either gross estimates or secondary data sources or manual estimations of primary data. However, this project will yield a much higher resolution of emissions, identification of relative share of various sources, and highly precise data as we will utilise drone technology,” stated Professor Gufran Beig, Chair professor at NIAS.

The project will explore the source chemistry of 35 identified transport hot spots, 36 residential biofuel regions, three industrial regions, seven solid waste management dump yards, and eight major inlets to Bengaluru.