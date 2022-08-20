DULT surveys 1,089-km roads for paid parking plan in Bengaluru

Armed with the government-approved Parking Policy 2.0, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has surveyed close to 1,089 km of roads, mostly in commercial areas, to study the feasibility of expanding the paid-parking system. Some of these stretches are likely to be brought under the pay-and-park policy on the lines of MG Road, Brigade Road and St Mark’s Road. DULT has, however, decided to put on hold its plan to introduce paid-parking on residential roads.

On Friday, the urban development department (UDD) reviewed the implementation of Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru where senior officers from BBMP, Namma Metro, Bengaluru Traffic Police and DULT were present. While the DULT has been given the responsibility of identifying roads where paid-parking can be introduced, the job of implementing the project has been given to the BBMP by roping in private agencies.

So far, DULT has completed identifying potential roads in five zones. “We are currently surveying roads in east, west and south zones. The work is almost complete. Other than studying the feasibility, the report also comprises demarcation for parking cars, two-wheelers, cycles and shared mobility system, including autorickshaws,” V Manjula, commissioner of DULT, told DH.

The paid-parking system will be introduced only on roads that fall in the commercial areas.

“We had created a task force in every zone by involving the traffic police and the BBMP engineers. Spot visits were made before finalising the area parking plan. The work of preparing a detailed project report is in an advanced stage of completion,” Manjula said.

While the Parking Policy 2.0 mentions permit-based parking systems even in front of houses in residential areas, DULT does not have a plan to introduce it immediately as it could face a backlash. Senior officials said that they would first expand paid-parking systems only in commercial areas where motorists are currently parking for free. “The report is being prepared in consultation with the zonal commissioners. Once the roads are finalised, we will float the tenders,” Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner of BBMP, said. While paid-parking can streamline parking on the roads and bring in additional revenue to the government, implementation has been a challenge.