Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru's Chickpet, video goes viral

A Dutch vlogger was manhandled in Bengaluru's Chickpet, the video of which has gone viral now.

In a video posted from his YouTube channel 'Madly Rover', the Dutch Youtuber Pedro Mota was seen getting harassed by a shopkeeper in the city's busy market while making a vlog.

In the video titled, Attacked At The Thieves Market In India, a shopkeeper can be seen grabbing Mota's hand aggressively, as the Dutch national pleaded to let go.

Mota wrote, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape".

The incident which happened a few days ago came to light on Monday and quickly gained traction online, with many social media users urging the Bengaluru City Police to take appropriate action against the shopkeeper.

Responding to a Twitter user, the city police said, "We have informed to concerned Police Station to take necessary action in this regard."

This is not the first time that foreign nationals have been assaulted in India.

Back in December, a South Korean vlogger made headlines after she was harassed on the streets of Mumbai by two men.

Speaking on the incident, Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru, told News18, "Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92"