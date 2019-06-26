DyCM finalises amendments to urban advertising bylaws

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday held a meeting with officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), District Administration and others to discuss various issues, at the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) office.

A source who attended the meeting told DH that the Deputy Chief Minister had approved the amendments under Advertisement Bylaws 2017 and has asked the BBMP to place the new rule before the civic body council for approval.

In 2018, the BBMP prepared draft amendments to the advertisement policy in the city and had prohibited advertisements for a period of one year after the high court took the civic body to task over haphazard hoardings and advertisements.

However, the BBMP had later assured the high court that it shall prepare a new advertisement policy, amending the advertisement bylaws under the Karnataka Municipal Council (KMC) Act.

Earlier, the deputy CM held a meeting with BDA and BBMP officials on the handing over of 30 lakes located within BBMP limits under the BDA to the BBMP.

“The BDA and BBMP require separate funds for the maintenance and development of lakes in the city. Earlier all these lakes were maintained and owned by the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA). But now the authority has no role to play.

“The authority will be considered again and lakes will be handed over to them by allocating additional funds for it,” Parameshwara said in the meeting.

Possession of lakes

Speaking after the meeting, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said: “The BDA had handed over about 57 lakes to the BBMP last year which still needs to be taken possession of and

developed. Thus we will not be taking additional 30 lakes from the BDA for the period of one year and the matter will be discussed later,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara reviewed BBMP’s submission on submitting the report on actions taken to the appointed commission of the

National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016.