E-City residents demand closure of BBMP's waste plant in their vicinity

Worried about the worsening health conditions and unable to bear the stink emanating from the BBMP-operated solid waste management plant at Chikkanagamangala in Electronic City, local residents took to social media platforms to exert pressure on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to shut down the plant.

A ‘tweetstorm’ held on Sunday evening witnessed over 35,000 tweets in support of the local residents explaining their plight and ordeal spanning several years.

Residents alleged that the solid waste processing plant is not only the reason for nauseating stench in the entire area but also triggering severe health hazards among the children and senior citizens. “The stench becomes intense on some days that it lasts for almost 20-hours. The stench engulfs areas like Electronic City phase-1 which is almost two-kilometers away from the plant. Multiple complaints about water and air pollution, mosquitoes and house-flies to the officials have fallen on deaf ears,” said Deepu Chandran, a resident and one of the organisers of the TweetStorm.

The residents of the locality revealed that BBMP is dumping more waste than the actual capacity at the plant as other plants have been shut due to various reasons. “When the rejected waste is dumped in the quarry located on its premises, how can BBMP claim that the plant is working under capacity? This has affected the quality of groundwater. Despite Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) direction to hold water testing in 50 meter periphery of the plant, the BBMP has not done anything till now,” Chandran alleged.

Yet another resident said, “The pond and stormwater drain outside the plant is filled with the filthy water released by the plant. KSPCB had directed BBMP to implement a leachate treatment plant at the site by March 2020which was further extended till April 2021. But till date, there is no progress so far.”

Responding to the allegations, D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (SWM), BBMP told DH that the civic body is bound to process the wet waste collected in the city limits in their processing plants. “The plant has authorisation and consent to operate from the KSPCB and handles close to 250 tonnes of wet waste per day against the capacity of 300 tonnes per day,” he explained.

Acknowledging that his department officials had held a couple of meetings with the residents of Chikkanagamangala earlier, Randeep clarified, “We had even taken the E-city members on a visit to the plant to provide first-hand information. However, if the demand is about shutting down the plant itself, then BBMP cannot support that.”

He also revealed that BBMP had requested cement factories to use the rejects as fuel in their factories. “The only option is to take it to the landfill now and the process will commence soon,” Randeep said.