Each city zone under BBMP to get new task force led by minister

Each of the eight zones coming under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will have a new task force headed by a minister of the state cabinet.

The task force is being constituted to oversee development works, relief operations during flooding and other emergencies.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after visiting the flood-affected areas in the city on the third consecutive day on Friday. The task force, headed by a minister, comprise local MLAs, MPs, MLCs and senior officials. “Orders in this regard will be issued today,” Bommai said.

Bommai promised to widen the drain below the railway bridge near Horamavu at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore. “The narrow drain was flooding many residential layouts. Widening the drain will enable smooth flow of rainwater. The tender process would be initiated soon and the work would be completed by next February,” he said.

He also said the civic body would seek land from the Industrial Training Institute authorities to extend the stormwater drain by another 900 metres. “This would ease the flooding problem in three to four layouts of Ramamurthy Nagar. Buildings have come up on drains in some parts here and authorities have been instructed to clear them," he said.

The CM earned the wrath of affected families for not taking any preventive measures.