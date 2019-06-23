Early relief for city over zoning violations?

The citizens’ fight against zoning violations seems to be reaching its logical end, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) preparing to file an affidavit before the high court giving a deadline for evicting illegal commercial establishments commercial establishments in residential areas.

Taking part in an interactive event with citizens organised by DH-PV and Citizens for Civic Amenities Forum on the issue Commercialisation of Residential Zones, G M Ravindra, Joint Commissioner (East), Bengaluru said that BBMP, in consultation with five other stakeholder departments, will together file an affidavit before the high court explaining their proposed crackdown on illegal establishments in residential areas.

In response to the queries on BBMP’s slow pace of crackdown on illegal establishments in BDA layouts like Indiranagar and Koramangala as raised by the citizens, the Joint Commissioner said, “The matter, as part of a PIL, is currently being heard in the HC. The BBMP, along with the health, excise and police will soon file an affidavit clarifying on the deadline and required time to initiate action against these illegal establishments.”

At the event, which drew a passionate and sometimes heated response, he also said he will hold a meeting on Monday with the government advocate and BBMP panel advocate along with his team members in this regard.

He assured that the process will gain momentum eventually. The officer also revealed that as many as 1,400 applications out of the 1,500 requests for renewal of trade licences from East Bengaluru have been rejected by him for violating rules and not presenting valid reports.

He also reiterated that BBMP’s action against illegal commercial establishments needs support from other civic agencies like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

“The BWSSB should withdraw the water connections and the Bescom should disconnect power to these establishments. At least then they cannot run their establishments as both are basic needs,” he added. He also said that as many as 930 such water and power connections were ordered to be cancelled in the East zone.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun emphasised that BBMP officials are working on this issue but there are certain hiccups that BBMP itself is facing. “Some residents in these areas insist the shops from where they can buy their basic needs like milk, groceries etc should not be closed down. I have seen such cases myself. There have been cases where the closed down illegal shops have cropped up again despite legal action by BBMP,” she said.