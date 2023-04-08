EC closely monitoring huge financial transactions in Bengaluru

Monitoring poll spending, the Election Commission and district election office are keeping a close watch on large-scale financial transactions in the city.

“If we observe that there are huge transactions from a single account, we will check and monitor such accounts closely,” said Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, BBMP Special Commissioner (Election).

Speaking to the media on the postal ballot system available for super senior citizens, Ghosh said that there are close to 2.36 lakh voters in Bengaluru who are over the age of 80.

“We will reach out to all of them and get a consent form from those who opt to vote from their residence. Standard Operating Procedure will be followed while they cast their vote,” he said.