EC closely tracking financial transactions in B'luru

EC closely monitoring huge financial transactions in Bengaluru

'If we observe that there are huge transactions from a single account, we will check and monitor such accounts closely,' BBMP official said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Apr 08 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 08:40 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Monitoring poll spending, the Election Commission and district election office are keeping a close watch on large-scale financial transactions in the city.

“If we observe that there are huge transactions from a single account, we will check and monitor such accounts closely,” said Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, BBMP Special Commissioner (Election).

Speaking to the media on the postal ballot system available for super senior citizens, Ghosh said that there are close to 2.36 lakh voters in Bengaluru who are over the age of 80.

“We will reach out to all of them and get a consent form from those who opt to vote from their residence. Standard Operating Procedure will be followed while they cast their vote,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

 