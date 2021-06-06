Eco-conscious Bengalureans keep green flag flying high

Green activists and eco-conscious citizens came together to plant hundreds of seedlings and host a variety of programmes to mark World Environment Day amid the Covid lockdown on Saturday.

The activities kicked off in the morning and went on until late afternoon, with the rainfall reinforcing the spirit of the occasion.

Several organisations conducted plantation programmes in different parts of the city, duly following the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa planted saplings at his official residence Kaveri, Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali attended a programme devoted to growing fruit-bearing trees in Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada.

“Every citizen must take the responsibility of growing plants and increasing the green cover around us. We must all strive for the natural production of oxygen,” he said.

Children, youths join, too

In several localities of Bengaluru, children and youngsters enthusiastically planted saplings at BBMP parks and vacant government sites. Kannada film actors and politicians took to social media to share pictures of them planting saplings at their farmhouses and homes.

Volunteers of environmental NGOs visited RWAs in the city and distributed free saplings.

Many organisations also conducted webinars and online events with forest officials and ecologists speaking on the importance of conserving the environment. Some hospitals gifted saplings to cured patients while a few others invited them to plant seedlings on the premises.