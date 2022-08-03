ED attaches ex-BBMP corporator’s assets worth Rs 3.35 crore

In further trouble for jailed former BBMP corporator C G Gowramma, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached her immovable assets worth Rs 3.35 crore.

Gowramma and her husband C Govindaraju were charged in 2015 by the Lokayukta police under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. The charge sheet was based on a case filed in 2012. The ED subsequently booked them for money laundering. Gowramma represented Azad Nagar (ward number 141).

According to the ED, Gowramma during her tenure as corporator “misused” her official position and acquired illegal wealth by colluding with her husband. The couple laundered the illegal cash by crediting it to their bank accounts and buying immovable properties like agricultural land, residential plots and commercial sites.

Gowramma and Govindaraju allegedly acquired illegal assets worth Rs 3.46 crore between 2010 and 2012.

The Lokayukta police raided Gowramma’s properties based on the information provided by RTI activist Lingaraju. Seeking revenge, the couple hired hit-men to kill Lingaraju. The couple has been sentenced to lifer in the murder case.