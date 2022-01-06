ED probes BBMP for 'misusing' Rs 92 crore of Swachh Bharat funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the alleged misuse of Rs 108 crore provided by the union government under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The central agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and written to the Urban Development Department, seeking an internal inquiry report along with all documents pertaining to the subject.

Of the Rs 108 crore released between 2015 and 2018, the BBMP reportedly diverted about Rs 92 crore to works that were not part of the sanctioned project. It apparently used the grants to develop roads and footpaths and repair drains.

A complaint about the misuse of grants was first registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). It alleged that the money diversion happened in collusion with elected representatives.

In a letter dated December 20, 2021, Mani Singh, joint director of the ED’s Bengaluru zone, asked Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, for a comprehensive report, including the names of officers involved in the case.

For his part, the additional chief secretary wrote to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on December 30, 2021, directing him to share the required information on an urgent basis. He also asked Gupta to depute an officer to coordinate with the ED as and when needed.

The ED letter

The ED’s letter mainly states that the Rs 108-crore grant was used for programmes that were not approved by the government. It seeks details of the works done and the cost incurred thereof.

The letter also seeks the names of officers and contractors involved in the alleged fund misuse, their present postings, addresses and contact numbers.

