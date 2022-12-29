ED serves notice to BBMP boss

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to the BBMP chief commissioner with regard to allegations of corruption in setting up RO drinking water plants and borewells across the city.

According to sources, the notice has been served on a complaint that was registered with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was transferred to the ED after the ACB was dissolved.

The complaint, filed by BJP leader N R Ramesh, alleged that officials had misused funds to the tune of Rs 970 crore. The ED has now sought details of the entire project.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that a nodal officer has been appointed to ensure they respond to the ED notice with all the details.

“The inquiry on the allegations is on and the Enforcement Directorate has sought a few details. I have appointed a nodal officer and the details will be furnished soon,” he said.