Eid prayers at Chamarajpet Idgah peaceful 

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic swept the city, the Muslim community offered namaaz at the now-controversial Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The offering of namaaz and special prayers were led by Moulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, imam of Jamia Masjid City Market.

Police had been deployed heavily during the two-hour programme, which passed off peacefully. Ownership of the two-acre Idgah Maidan has been in dispute with both the city corporation and the Waqf Board claiming ownership.

Former Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah visited the venue 30 minutes before the prayers accompanied by Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Last week, Khan had urged the newly formed Chamarajpet Citizens Forum not to organise the bandh on July 12 since it would affect normal life. He assured me that the maidan will never remain a playground, without being specific about allowing other events to take place there.

The citizens' forum, mainly comprising of pro-Hindu groups, said it would go ahead with the bandh insisting on three key demands — firstly, renaming Idgah Maidan after Chamarajendra Wadiyar; secondly, issuing a khata certificate of the 2.10-acre land in favour of the BBMP, and thirdly, allowing programmes of all religions.

Muslim leaders object to holding events of other religions since they believe it would disturb communal harmony in the area. They insist the ground will continue to be a playground for children.