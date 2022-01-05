Eight IAS officers to oversee surveillance, containment in Bengaluru

The state government on Tuesday appointed the following senior IAS officers as zonal coordinators to oversee Covid-19 surveillance and containment measures in eight zones of the BBMP:
J Ravishankar (East), Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh (West), Dr Ravikumar Surpur (Bommanahalli), V Anbukumar (Yelahanka), Shivayogi Kalasad (South), Dr N Manjula (Mahadevapura), Dr P C Jaffer (Dasarahalli) and Dr R Vishal (RR Nagar).
The zonal coordinators will review and supervise Covid-related measures and report to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Island in the sun
ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence
Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter
Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show
What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes
Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists
World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war
DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill
DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'