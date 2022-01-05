Eight IAS officers to oversee surveillance in Bengaluru

Eight IAS officers to oversee surveillance, containment in Bengaluru

The zonal coordinators will review and supervise Covid-related measures and report to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2022, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 04:41 ist

The state government on Tuesday appointed the following senior IAS officers as zonal coordinators to oversee Covid-19 surveillance and containment measures in eight zones of the BBMP: 

J Ravishankar (East), Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh (West), Dr Ravikumar Surpur (Bommanahalli), V Anbukumar (Yelahanka), Shivayogi Kalasad (South), Dr N Manjula (Mahadevapura), Dr P C Jaffer (Dasarahalli) and Dr R Vishal (RR Nagar). 

The zonal coordinators will review and supervise Covid-related measures and report to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. 

