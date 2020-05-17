Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 00:24 ist
Students Sinchana and Sonia Seth collecting money 45000 rupees and purchased PPE kits, masks and hand gloves for presenting to Victoria Hospital during COVID-19, in Bengaluru on Friday, 15 May, 2020. Photo by Janardhan B K

An eight-year-old schoolgirl collected Rs 45,000 via crowdfunding and donated PPE kits to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. 

Sinchana, who studies at a private school in Bengaluru, decided to do her bit after seeing the news of the pandemic and how it has affected everyone. She took help from her parents who developed a website for crowdfunding. Sinchana made a video explaining her cause and sought financial assistance. She listed the bank account of a cousin who's a final-year undergraduate student. 

The video message went viral on social media and many donors came forward. Sinchana also approached the parents of her friends, teachers and other relatives to seek donations. The effort paid off. She collected Rs 45,000 in eight days. 

Using the money, Sinchana distributed 40 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, 200 masks and 200 gloves to healthcare workers at Victoria and BMCRI Super Speciality Hospital. She also distributed 300 masks and gloves to ASHA workers. 

"I am thankful to everyone who supported and helped me, including my Appa, Amma and cousins. I'm sending 'thank you' cards to all the people who supported me," Sinchana said. 

