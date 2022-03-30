Ejipura flyover: HC gives Simplex second chance to finish works

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed Simplex Infrastructure Limited to file an affidavit with an undertaking to complete the construction of the Ejipura flyover by December 31 this year.

The company had moved an application seeking recall of the court’s earlier order directing the authorities to cancel the contract and register an FIR against the company.

The PIL filed by one Adinarayan Shetty, a senior citizen and a resident of Koramangala 5th Block, contended that the delay in completing the 2.5-km flyover project between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadan has caused huge loss. The construction was to be completed on or before November 4, 2019, while the BBMP informed to the court that only 44% of the work has been completed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had directed the authorities to cancel the contract and register an FIR against the company as it did not appear before the court even after the notice was served.

The senior advocate who appeared for the company said although the project competition date was extended till December 31, 2021, the petition has placed on record an earlier extension granted in 2020.

The counsel also submitted that the company is ready to give an undertaking before the court that it would complete the flyover construction in a time-bound manner and that the construction work would begin immediately.

Meanwhile, the bench was informed that a new agency will be engaged to complete the construction work since the contract with Simplex Infrastructure Limited has been cancelled.

“Considering the fact that in case a new agency is engaged for the completion of the remaining work of the project and the process involved in the engagement of the new agency which may delay the project and also considering the requirement of the completion of the project in public interest, we permit respondent 4 (Simplex Infrastructure) to file an affidavit giving an undertaking to complete the project by December 31, 2022,” the bench said, and posted the matter to Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos: