Elections to Legislative Council for four constituencies today

The elections to the Legislative Council from four constituencies will be held on Monday. The outcome of the polls may ensure a clear majority for the ruling BJP in the Legislative Council.

Polls are being held for two Teachers constituencies - West and Northwest, and two Graduates’ constituencies - Northwest and South.

The candidates in fray include former chairman of the Council and seven-time legislator Basavaraj Horatti, former MP Prakash Hukkeri, sitting BJP MLCs Arun Shahpur and Hanumanth Nirani among others. Horatti, who recently joined the BJP from JD(S) is seeking a record eighth victory from the West Teachers’ constituency.

In the constituency, Horatti is pitted against Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar, who is the national vice-president of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation. Though Horatti remains popular in the constituency which he has represented for 42 years, Congress is aiming at an upset.

In the Northwest Teachers’ constituency, Shahpur will face a tough contest from senior Congress leader Hukkeri. In the Northwest Graduates’ seat sitting MLC Hanumanth Nirani will face Sunil Sanka, said to be a close aide of Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi. Hanumanth is the brother of Industries minister Murugesh Nirani.

The South Graduates’ Constituency is expected to face a stiff contest between all the three parties. JD(S) has fielded former government employees’ association president H K Ramu in place of K T Srikantegowda who was the sitting MLC. Congress has fielded Madhu Madegowda, son of veteran leader G Madegowda, while M V Ravishankar is the BJP candidate.

While JD(S) will attempt to assert its dominance in the South Graduates’ constituency where Vokkaligas form a majority, the BJP is going all guns to secure a win in this constituency and make inroads in the old Mysuru region. Though none of these constituencies are currently represented by the Congress, the party is looking to secure as many seats as possible to ensure momentum for the party ahead of Assembly elections next year.

As many as 2.84 lakh voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 607 polling booths. Counting is scheduled for June 15.