Elephant deaths: HC seeks details of jumbo camps, vets

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought details from the state on the number of elephant camps in the state, the number of veterinary doctors in those camps and the medical facilities available there.

The court issued the direction in response to a PIL challenging the poor medical facilities available in the elephant camps in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad was hearing a PIL filed by Amrutesh seeking inquiry by a high-level committee into deaths of jumbos at elephant camps in Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

The court has directed the state to submit details as part of its objections in response to the PIL. The matter was adjourned to July 5.