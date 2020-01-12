Embracing technology: CJI Bobde hints at adoption of AI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde on Saturday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be introduced in Indian courts, saying technology would prevent undue delay in delivery of justice.

Inaugurating the 19th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers in Bengaluru, CJI Bobde said AI can be of help in the repetitive, mathematical and mechanical parts for the judgement. The CJI also clarified that AI would never replace human judges.

“I must make it clear at the outset as there are times when even judges have raised this question. AI is not going to replace human discretion,” he said.

Justice Bobde said pre-litigation mediation would address the problem of mounting number of pending cases. “Pre-litigation mediation is the need of the hour especially in the backdrop of a significant number of pending cases at various courts. There are innumerable areas where this method would solve the problem,” he said.

The conference organised on the theme of ‘Judicial Process Re-engineering and Judicial Skill Building’ was attended by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Supreme Court Judges Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer and A S Bopanna and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay S Oka.

Praising the contribution of Karnataka in the field of law, CJI Bobde said, “I was telling Shantana Gowda that some of the best judgements in civil law have come from Karnataka, not only from the High Court but several other district courts. If you keep aside territorial jurisdiction of courts at various levels, there is no difference in the task which is performed by civil judges at the district court, judges at the high court or Supreme Court.”

Judges do not have an easy job, says CJI

Pointing out the difficult task faced by judges, the CJI said, “Judges do not have an easy job. They would do what the rest of us seem to avoid—to make a decision.”

He said the ever-increasing complexity of matters on which the judiciary is called upon to adjudicate were “mind-boggling”.

The CJI gave a glimpse into the subjects on which the judiciary is called upon to adjudicate, such as whether the Internet or playing music in a marriage hall/ place of worship can be a part of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.