Employees of Hopcoms threaten protest over pay

Employees of Hopcoms threaten protest over pay

The employees slammed the circular, wondering how Hopcoms is in loss when they keep a margin of 40% to 70% for fruits and vegetables as compared to wholesale prices

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2023, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 09:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Hopcoms Employees Association on Tuesday warned of a protest after the management issued a circular, stating that the salaries of employees will be released only after farmers are paid.

The employees slammed the circular, wondering how Hopcoms is in loss when they keep a margin of 40% to 70% for fruits and vegetables as compared to wholesale prices.

In an article dated February 16, DH had exposed the Hopcoms’ pricing model that neither helps the farmers nor the customers.

While farmers have been keeping away from Hopcoms for delay in payments, customers have been complaining about the steep prices. This has raised questions on the rigged pricing mechanism adopted by Hopcoms.

The association has warned of an indefinite protest starting March 6, if Hopcoms does not withdraw its February 23 circular.

Office-bearers of Hopcoms were not available for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 