Employees of Hopcoms threaten protest over pay

The Hopcoms Employees Association on Tuesday warned of a protest after the management issued a circular, stating that the salaries of employees will be released only after farmers are paid.

The employees slammed the circular, wondering how Hopcoms is in loss when they keep a margin of 40% to 70% for fruits and vegetables as compared to wholesale prices.

In an article dated February 16, DH had exposed the Hopcoms’ pricing model that neither helps the farmers nor the customers.

While farmers have been keeping away from Hopcoms for delay in payments, customers have been complaining about the steep prices. This has raised questions on the rigged pricing mechanism adopted by Hopcoms.

The association has warned of an indefinite protest starting March 6, if Hopcoms does not withdraw its February 23 circular.

Office-bearers of Hopcoms were not available for comment.