End long working hours, employees' union urges BMTC

Amid rising COVID-19 cases among BMTC staff, the employees' union of the public transporter has written to the board, seeking urgent intervention to end the long working hours and provide facilities for the remaining workers.

A week after a driver-cum-conductor tested positive for COVID-19, the number of cases among BMTC staff has increased to nine. While one staffer has recovered and discharged, there are still eight active cases, according to officials.

The KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, one of the two unions that represent BMTC employees, has asked for reducing pressure on employees. "Employees are being sent from one depot to another and are made to work for more than 10 hours. They are spending 14 hours outside the home. Employees resting in depots do not have waiting rooms,” the letter said.

The federation suggested that employees be assigned to depots near their home to reduce the time spent on commuting.