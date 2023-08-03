End of an era: Vijay Thiruvady, the green crusader, no more

Vijay Thiruvady, a renowned tree storyteller and respected authority on green heritage, passed away on August 1. He was 82.

Thiruvady is best known for his walks through Lalbagh and Cubbon Park that he had been conducting every week since the September of 2005, barring Covid months or the times he was unwell. Arun Pai, founder, BangaloreWALKS, fondly recollected his experiences with Thiruvady, whom he has known for nearly 18 years.

“Thousands of people who have ever been on one of his walks have been touched by him in some way. Not only was he a knowledgeable and respected authority on green heritage — walking and talking about trees was his one true love — he was also a great storyteller who could connect with people,” said Arun.

Having migrated to the city about 45 years ago, Thiruvady championed many causes, primarily studying and preserving green heritage. Those who knew him, Arun in particular, called him “our very own Sir David Attenborough” for his love for and vast knowledge of the city’s green cover that shone through every interaction. He worked closely with the Bangalore Environment Trust and had authored two books on the subject of greenery in the city.

“He was an incredibly meticulous researcher who sought joy in spreading knowledge about what mattered to him most. He was a legend; there is nobody like him in the country — a lovable, knowledgeable person who will be missed,” Arun remarked.

Thiruvady’s family and those that worked closely with him over the years, including Arun, are creating a repository of his work to inspire more people to study and cherish the city’s green heritage. They have also set up a page on Facebook in his honour as an online space for people to share their memories with him.