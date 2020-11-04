Enforcing mask rule in buses a 'breathing problem' for BMTC

For a transport corporation serving the people amid a raging pandemic, the BMTC has been finding it difficult to enforce the mandatory mask rule as passengers continue to make the task difficult for its vigilance teams.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had introduced an Rs-100 penalty for passengers who fail to wear masks back in April. It later introduced a rule to bar passengers who are not wearing masks from boarding its buses.

However, bus conductors as well as officials from the BMTC’s security and vigilance wing have been finding it difficult to enforce the rule. “Bus conductors face abuse for not allowing passengers without a mask on the bus. Even passengers who get into the bus wearing the mask remove them later. Our vigilance wing has fined 950 passengers, who were found without masks between April and October. But the enforcement has become a challenging process,” a senior official said.

Rising ridership

In the last two months, the BMTC ridership has gone up from about 10 lakh to 16 lakh. Bus services have also been increased based on the demand after residents from many localities took to social media to seek more buses.

Officials said that while strict enforcement can send a message, the only solution to make the buses completely safe was people’s initiative.

“Some say they remove the mask to speak on the phone while others argue with bus conductor, saying they want to breathe freely for a minute. When the vigilance team gets on the bus, violators quickly adjust the mask. Many forget that the rule is for the common good,” a depot manager said. Even when bus conductors make sure those getting in are wearing the mask, it has become difficult to monitor those who take off the mask once inside the vehicle.