Engineering graduate fails to secure foreign varsity admission, kills self

Depressed over missing out on admission at a US university, a 22-year-old youth allegedly killed himself at Magadi town on Thursday, police said.

Sai Sanvit, son of businessman Kiran Kumar who had done BE in architecture from a reputed city college, took the extreme step when he was alone at home at 10 am. With dreams of a foreign degree, Sanvit applied to a US university three months ago with his friends. Except Sanvit, all the others secured admission, and this disturbed him greatly.

He was found hanging from the ceiling using a sari as a rope. No death note was found. Magadi police filed a case of unnatural death.