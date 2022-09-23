Engg graduate doesn't get admission abroad, kills self

Engineering graduate fails to secure foreign varsity admission, kills self

He took the extreme step when he was alone at home at 10 am

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 04:02 ist

Depressed over missing out on admission at a US university, a 22-year-old youth allegedly killed himself at Magadi town on Thursday, police said.

Sai Sanvit, son of businessman Kiran Kumar who had done BE in architecture from a reputed city college, took the extreme step when he was alone at home at 10 am. With dreams of a foreign degree, Sanvit applied to a US university three months ago with his friends. Except Sanvit, all the others secured admission, and this disturbed him greatly.

He was found hanging from the ceiling using a sari as a rope. No death note was found. Magadi police filed a case of unnatural death.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study

Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study

'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months

'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

 