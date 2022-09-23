Engineering graduate fails to secure foreign varsity admission, kills self

Depressed over missing out on admission at a US university, a 22-year-old youth allegedly killed himself at Magadi town on Thursday, police said.
Sai Sanvit, son of businessman Kiran Kumar who had done BE in architecture from a reputed city college, took the extreme step when he was alone at home at 10 am. With dreams of a foreign degree, Sanvit applied to a US university three months ago with his friends. Except Sanvit, all the others secured admission, and this disturbed him greatly.
He was found hanging from the ceiling using a sari as a rope. No death note was found. Magadi police filed a case of unnatural death.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly
The view from top
Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage
Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study
'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months
NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence
How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales
DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!