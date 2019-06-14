English-medium classes at govt schools today

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will formally inaugurate English- medium classes at government schools on Friday.

The government started English medium on a pilot basis at 1,000 government schools from 2019-20. The admission has begun, and there is a huge demand from the public. Initially, the department of public instructions restricted the admission to 30 children. But the chief minister directed department officials to reconsider it and take measures to open additional sections to accommodate all aspirants.

Following this, the department is all set to open additional sections at 300 schools where there are more than 30 students seeking admissions.

The department will release the bi-lingual textbooks prepared for English medium classes and also distribute learning kits for pre-primary classes which have been set up this academic year.